Sally Mahaffey (nee Smith), 83, born July 29, 1936, passed away Thursday April 9,2020. She was a native of Monroe, LA and a longtime resident of Baton Rouge. She died peacefully in the hospital with the love and support of her children and grandchildren after a short battle against Corona virus. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Douglas Mahaffey Sr.; mother, Shingo Baird Smith, and father, William Miller Smith. She is survived by her sons, Jack Douglas Mahaffey Jr and wife Julie, of Carpentersville IL; William David Mahaffey and wife Lisa, of Baton Rouge; grandchildren Morgan Mahaffey Frioux and husband Robby, and Michelle, and their mother, Randi; Mark Mahaffey, mother Kelly, of Baton Rouge; and Kevin and Kailyn of Carpentersville, IL; great grandchild Lucy Frioux. Sisters-in-law, Janet Morgan and husband Craig, JoAnn Todd and husband Billy, Sharon Ballew and husband Lindy; and many nieces and nephews. Sally was a career teacher and avid bridge player. She was alumna of Neville High School, Monroe, Class of 1954, and the University of Louisiana at Monroe. The Family is grateful for the care given to Sally by the Landmark Nursing Home and the hospital palliative care team at OLOL, led by Glenn Landry, who was at her side when she passed. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to a charitable organization for coronavirus relief through Baton Rouge Area Foundation or The Capital Area United Way. https://www.braf.org/coronavirusresponse. https://www.cauw.org/civicrm/contribute/transact/reset%3D1%26id%3D21.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020.