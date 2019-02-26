Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally Smith Whitley. View Sign

Sally Smith Whitley, age 67, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at her home in Baton Rouge. She was born March 12, 1951 in Memphis, Tennessee, to the late Marvin Lee Smith and Margaret Jackson Smith of Baton Rouge. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Sandra Smith Longmire. She is survived by: daughter Jennifer Jackson Whitley Savoy; granddaughter Stella Emeri Savoy; two grandsons Charles Abrams Savoy and Finnamore Jackson Savoy; brother Marvin Lee Smith , Jr.; sister Ann Harrison Smith Brewer; son in-law Todd Charles Savoy; nephews Bradley Lee Smith and David Allen Longmire, Jr.; and nieces Renee Smith Lefeaux, Sally Longmire Hingel, Ashley Brewer Bruce and Laurie Brewer Brooks. She graduated from the University of Mississippi in 1984 with a Bachelor's Degree in Special Education. Working with deaf and hearing impaired students, she touched and inspired many young minds through her 25 year long career with the East Baton Rouge Schiool System. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. Visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, on Thursday, Febreuary 28, 2019 at 1:30 pm until the funeral service at 2:30 pm, to be conducted by Rev. Dr. Don Cottrill of First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 4950 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge, LA 70809. Sally Smith Whitley, age 67, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at her home in Baton Rouge. She was born March 12, 1951 in Memphis, Tennessee, to the late Marvin Lee Smith and Margaret Jackson Smith of Baton Rouge. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Sandra Smith Longmire. She is survived by: daughter Jennifer Jackson Whitley Savoy; granddaughter Stella Emeri Savoy; two grandsons Charles Abrams Savoy and Finnamore Jackson Savoy; brother Marvin Lee Smith , Jr.; sister Ann Harrison Smith Brewer; son in-law Todd Charles Savoy; nephews Bradley Lee Smith and David Allen Longmire, Jr.; and nieces Renee Smith Lefeaux, Sally Longmire Hingel, Ashley Brewer Bruce and Laurie Brewer Brooks. She graduated from the University of Mississippi in 1984 with a Bachelor's Degree in Special Education. Working with deaf and hearing impaired students, she touched and inspired many young minds through her 25 year long career with the East Baton Rouge Schiool System. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. Visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, on Thursday, Febreuary 28, 2019 at 1:30 pm until the funeral service at 2:30 pm, to be conducted by Rev. Dr. Don Cottrill of First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 4950 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge, LA 70809. Funeral Home Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown

825 Government Street

Baton Rouge , LA 70802

(225) 383-6831 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close