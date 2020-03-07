|
|
Sally Turner, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on March 5, 2020 at the age of 69. Sally worked for LSU for 28 years. She loved flowers and spending time with family. Sally is survived by her daughter, Heather Schmidt and husband Jason; her grandsons, Evan and Calvin Schmidt; and her brother, David Byrd. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Ruth "Gerrie" Byrd; and her sister, Helen "Elaine" McCullough. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy. Baton Rouge, LA, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 9:00 am until funeral services at 10:00 am. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2020