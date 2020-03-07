The Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Hwy.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Hwy.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Turner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally Turner Obituary
Sally Turner, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on March 5, 2020 at the age of 69. Sally worked for LSU for 28 years. She loved flowers and spending time with family. Sally is survived by her daughter, Heather Schmidt and husband Jason; her grandsons, Evan and Calvin Schmidt; and her brother, David Byrd. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Ruth "Gerrie" Byrd; and her sister, Helen "Elaine" McCullough. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy. Baton Rouge, LA, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 9:00 am until funeral services at 10:00 am. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now