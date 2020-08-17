1/1
Salvador John "Sal" Valure
Salvador "Sal" John Valure passed away on August 4, 2020, at the age of 70 after a long battle with Parkinson's, as well as a recent diagnosis of Covid-19. Sal was a devout member and servant of St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church in Baton Rouge and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School and retired from the LA Dept of Motor Vehicles with 36 years of service. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Pecoraro Valure and father, Carlo Valure, Sr., sister, Joan Valure, brother-in-law, Elvin McGee and his faithful canine companion, Elvis. He leaves behind his loving sisters, Lena Valure McGee and Carol Valure, as well as nieces, Danette McGee, Pamela Marshall and Stacy McGhee and nephew, William McGhee. He will be missed by several great nieces and nephews, as well as many special friends and his beloved dachshund, Tabbie. A graveside service will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park Mausoleum on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Covid-19 guidelines will be enforced. A Memorial Mass will be held for Sal at a later date. Donations may be made to St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church in Sal's memory. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Greenoaks Memorial Park Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
5535 Superior Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 293-4174
