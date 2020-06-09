Salvador "Sammy" Joseph Alfonso, 78, was born on December 22, 1941 and passed away peacefully surrounded by his love ones on June 8, 2020. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and having the best looking yard in the neighborhood. Most of all he was an avid LSU Tigers Fan. Many of his best memories were those at Tiger Stadium. He was a former resident of Hammond and Baton Rouge, Louisiana and currently resided in Walker, Louisiana. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Denham Springs, LA. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Florence "Gay" Hodges Alfonso; parents Louis and Lena Alfonso. Survivors include one daughter, Debbie Davis and husband John Davis of Chesapeake, Virginia and one son Ronnie Alfonso and wife Rennea Alfonso of Central Louisiana; three granddaughters, Brooke Davis of Chesapeake Virginia; Taylor Alfonso and Ashley Alfonso of Central, Louisiana and one great-grandson on the way. He will be deeply missed by all that loved him but especially Cherrill Sensebe, fiance' who loved and cared for him dearly. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visitation will be at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Thursday, June 11, from 10 a.m. until service at 12 p.m. Entombment will follow at Rose Memorial Cemetery, Hammond, LA.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.