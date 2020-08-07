Salvador Marino, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Houston, TX at his home with his loved ones by his side. He was 74, born October 17, 1945 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. In life, Salvador Marino proudly served his Country and retired from the United States Army and National Guard with honor. He also retired from service to the City of Baton Rouge as a Lieutenant with the Baton Rouge City Police Department. Salvador is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Marino and Donna Taylor and son-in-law, Robert Taylor, and five grandchildren, Chaz, Kandace, Traé, Sean and Brian. He was preceded in death by his wife, Vickie J. Marino, his parents, Charles A. Marino, Sr. and Rosalie Alello Marino, and his brothers, B.C. Marino, Roy Marino, Frank Marino, Charles Marino, Jr. and Joseph Marino.

