Salvatore (Sal) Tranchina, Jr., of Covington passed away on February 2, 2020 at his home. He was born on August 19th,1950 to Salvatore and Marguerite Tranchina. Sal is survived by his adoring wife, Brenda Tranchina; his stepchildren Edward A. Herty IV ( Kathryn Herty) and Brandon Arnold (Arthur Arnold); and his step-grandchildren Tyler, Ava, and Vivian. Sal is preceded in death by his mother and father. Sal was a life-long contractor and the owner of Nostalgia Builders. A self-taught businessman who grew his company from the ground up by designing beautiful homes for loving families, he built over 100 houses and his legacy is visible throughout the state. He enjoyed travel, spending time with close friends, and dispensing his unique brand of humor to everyone he encountered. Truly, Sal was an unforgettable man full of charity, words of advice, and a deep love for animals. He will be deeply missed by his friends, his family, and all who knew him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W 21st Ave, Covington, LA 70433 on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 1000 AM with visitation on the same day beginning at 8:30 AM. Interment will follow the services at Lake Lawn Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Sal may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, , and the . Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020