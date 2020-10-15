Sam Bradford departed this life on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA. He was 75, a native of Macon, MS and a resident of Donaldsonville, LA. Visitation on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Nazarene Baptist Church, 206 Williams St. Donaldsonville, LA from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00am. Cremation to follow. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA. 70346. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.