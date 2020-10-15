1/1
Sam Bradford
Sam Bradford departed this life on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA. He was 75, a native of Macon, MS and a resident of Donaldsonville, LA. Visitation on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Nazarene Baptist Church, 206 Williams St. Donaldsonville, LA from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00am. Cremation to follow. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA. 70346. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Nazarene Baptist Church
OCT
17
Service
11:00 AM
Nazarene Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-1900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
