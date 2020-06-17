Sam E. Milligan, Jr., a native of Ethel, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, departed this life Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge. He was 85. Visitation will be Thursday, June 18th, from 5-7pm at Providence No. 2 Baptist Church 3781 Hwy 19 Ethel, LA. Mask are mandatory. Graveside service Friday, June 19, 2020, at 10am invitation only and mask mandatory at the Strangers Home Cemetery, Slaughter, LA. Reverend Rodney Freeman, Officiating. He is survived by 1 daughter Jacqueline (AL) Horne; 4 sons Sam J. (Tyria) Milligan, Terry (Liz) Milligan, Reginald (Carla)Milligan, Ronald (Katherine) Thibodeaux; 1 sister Dorothy (Earl) Shropshire; 1 brother Theodore (Helen) Milligan; a devoted friend Pearline Davis and 20 grandchildren. Arrangement entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225) 683-5222.

