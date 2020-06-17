Sam E. Milligan Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sam E. Milligan, Jr., a native of Ethel, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, departed this life Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge. He was 85. Visitation will be Thursday, June 18th, from 5-7pm at Providence No. 2 Baptist Church 3781 Hwy 19 Ethel, LA. Mask are mandatory. Graveside service Friday, June 19, 2020, at 10am invitation only and mask mandatory at the Strangers Home Cemetery, Slaughter, LA. Reverend Rodney Freeman, Officiating. He is survived by 1 daughter Jacqueline (AL) Horne; 4 sons Sam J. (Tyria) Milligan, Terry (Liz) Milligan, Reginald (Carla)Milligan, Ronald (Katherine) Thibodeaux; 1 sister Dorothy (Earl) Shropshire; 1 brother Theodore (Helen) Milligan; a devoted friend Pearline Davis and 20 grandchildren. Arrangement entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225) 683-5222.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Providence No. 2 Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Strangers Home Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved