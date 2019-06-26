Sam "Buddy" Wesley Dale went to be with his loved ones in Heaven on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the age of 80. He was known for being such a lovely person; he loved his family and would do anything for people. He worked as an iron worker for many years and enjoyed working on small engines. He is survived by his son, Billy Jack Dale; grandson, Jacob Dale; siblings, Angel Dale Fontenot and husband Val, and Robert Preston Dale, Jr. and wife Carla; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Dale, Sr. and Ethel Dale; siblings, Helen Wilkerson, Wanda Grunewald, and Joe Dale. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. until Funeral Service at 3:30 p.m. Please visit www.sealefuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 28, 2019