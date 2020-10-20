1/1
Samantha Anna Mascaro
1980 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samantha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On October 12, 2020, she heard God's call. Samantha was 40 years old, born on June 27, 1980 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She attended St. Aloysius Catholic School and was a graduate of St. Joseph Academy. Samantha attended three years of college at Louisiana State University. Samantha is the beloved daughter of the late Gary Joseph Mascaro and Donna Dufresne Mascaro and sister of Joshua Mathew Mascaro and Justin Shane Mascaro. She was a single mom of her beautiful daughter, Gillian Elise Mascaro, who she loved dearly. An aunt of Taylor Mathew Mascaro and Peyton Joseph Mascaro. Her kind spirit and enormous heart and love for all animals will remind each of us to be loving and caring to one another. She recused many animals even though she was struggling on her own. She loved her dog, Bruno, and all the other animals she saved. Samantha (Sam) loved the beach, poetry, art, crafts, Mardi Gras, and Halloween. Samantha was a bartender with a flare who loved people and always put others first before her own needs. God gave us such a short time with you here on earth, but I know your love and spirit will always be here and with everyone she touched. We yearn for your voice, laughter, touch, and hugs, which you gave so freely. Samantha, we miss you and love you forever - to the moon and back. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, on Saturday, October 24. 2020. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the service at 12:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Villalobos Rescue Center, P. O. Box, 771127, New Orleans, LA 70177 (504)229-4229, www.vrcpitbull.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 20 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 399-4352
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved