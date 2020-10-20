On October 12, 2020, she heard God's call. Samantha was 40 years old, born on June 27, 1980 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She attended St. Aloysius Catholic School and was a graduate of St. Joseph Academy. Samantha attended three years of college at Louisiana State University. Samantha is the beloved daughter of the late Gary Joseph Mascaro and Donna Dufresne Mascaro and sister of Joshua Mathew Mascaro and Justin Shane Mascaro. She was a single mom of her beautiful daughter, Gillian Elise Mascaro, who she loved dearly. An aunt of Taylor Mathew Mascaro and Peyton Joseph Mascaro. Her kind spirit and enormous heart and love for all animals will remind each of us to be loving and caring to one another. She recused many animals even though she was struggling on her own. She loved her dog, Bruno, and all the other animals she saved. Samantha (Sam) loved the beach, poetry, art, crafts, Mardi Gras, and Halloween. Samantha was a bartender with a flare who loved people and always put others first before her own needs. God gave us such a short time with you here on earth, but I know your love and spirit will always be here and with everyone she touched. We yearn for your voice, laughter, touch, and hugs, which you gave so freely. Samantha, we miss you and love you forever - to the moon and back. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, on Saturday, October 24. 2020. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the service at 12:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Villalobos Rescue Center, P. O. Box, 771127, New Orleans, LA 70177 (504)229-4229, www.vrcpitbull.com.