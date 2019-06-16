Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samantha Etta "Sam" Labatut. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 13250 Highway 431 Saint Amant , LA 70774 (225)-644-9683 Send Flowers Obituary

Samantha Etta "Sam" Labatut, a native of Gonzales, and a resident of St. Amant she passed away from natural causes at her home at 9:30am on Friday, June 14, 2019. She was 67 years old and had recently retired after 20 years of service as a head chef at Azalea Estates and continued to be a caregiver to all after her retirement. Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church of Gonzales, 1217 S Burnside Ave, Gonzales, LA 70737, from 9:00am until funeral service at 11:00am on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. The service will be conducted by Rev. Jeremy Starnes. Entombment will be at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She is survived by her husband, Paul J. Labatut; her mother, Dorothy L. Savoy Hotard; son and daughter in law, Dwayne Labatut and Tina Labatut, and their children, Jacob and Emily; daughter and son in law, Sandy Ann Tullier & Andre' Tullier and their children, Jordan, Jaci, Emma, and Roman; sisters, Reba LeBlanc (Gerald), and Tracy Lemaire (Chris); brothers, Marty Savoy, and Rodney Savoy (Cynthia); and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father John Olin Savoy; her father and mother in law, Lawrence "Mickey" and Marie Labatut; grandparents; and aunts & uncles. Pallbearers will be Jacob Labatut, Marty Savoy, Rodney Savoy, Dexter LeMaire, Andre' Tullier, and Justin Savoy. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Savoy, Chris LeMaire, Gerald LeBlanc, and Jerry "Brother" Babin, Jr. Samantha will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She had a heart of gold for taking care of others. She loved cooking for her family on Sundays, loved going to the camp with her friend Lorraine, and she adored her grandbabies, and nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers, should friends and family desire, memorial donations may be made by clicking https://www.inlieuof.com/st-amant/samantha-labatut Arrangements by Church Funeral Services, St. Amant, (225) 644-9683. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 16 to June 18, 2019

