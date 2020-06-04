Samir S. Salman, 1940-2020. Samir Shamoun Salman, 80, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving wife and children on May 27, 2020 after a courageous 2.5 year battle with stage 4 colon cancer. Son of the late Maria Aslan Salman and Shamoun Salman, he was born on April 1, 1940 in Zahle, Lebanon. After graduating from high school in Damascus, Syria, he worked for 4 years as a math teacher and soccer coach in order to save enough money to come to America in 1963 for university. He spent 25 days traveling via various modes of transport from Lebanon to Baton Rouge, a portion of his journey via the iconic RMS Queen Mary and celebrated New Year's Eve 1963 while onboard the ship. Speaking no English when he arrived, he graduated from Louisiana State University in 1966, in just 3 years, with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, customarily a 5-year program. Samir's distinguished career started at the Louisiana Department of Highways as a bridge design engineer, where he gained experience in the design of major structures, structural support systems, and bridge inspection procedures, including for the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. In 1973, he moved overseas to pursue the management of major road and bridge projects in the Middle East and Turkey. Samir's leadership skills navigating multinational workforces, liaising with both clients and government representatives, and his knowledge of laws, local customs, international construction codes, and geology positioned him to lead globally significant infrastructure projects. Samir began his celebrated overseas tenure as a resident engineer at Dar Al-Handasah Consultants, where, working directly with Sheikh Zayed in Dubai, UAE, he built the first road from the Arabian Gulf to the Arabian Sea. Subsequently, from 1979 to 1984, he supervised the construction of notable structures in densely developed urban areas of Saudi Arabia. After coming out of a self-imposed 4-year retirement in 1988, Samir concluded his overseas career in 2000 by building the first of the Trans-European Motorways in Turkey, a dual 3-lane motorway linking Europe to the Middle East. Samir started the project from scratch, set up the office, and laid out the route, often calling it "an engineer's dream." He stayed for 13 years through completion. As Deputy Director of Supervision at Dar Al-Handasah Consultants, he managed a team of engineers and technicians in Adana, Turkey responsible for all sections of the Tarsus-Adana-Gaziantep Motorway located in southeastern Turkey through an earthquake active zone. The motorway is 260 km long, passing through the Taurus Mountains, and incorporating five tunnels ranging in length from 380 m to 2.780 m, numerous underpasses and overpasses, and 11 concrete and steel viaducts (bridges) built to California earthquake standards. One of the viaducts is the third highest in Europe, spanning two mountains, and is approximately 45 stories tall. Samir met the love of his life and future wife, Houma beauty Rita Mae Pizzolatto, early in their professional careers in Baton Rouge. He was a member of the Louisiana Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors Board, and she was a member of the American Dental Hygienist Association, president of the East Baton Rouge Parish chapter, and a graduate of Loyola University with a Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene. They were married on February 24, 1973 at Christ the King Catholic Chapel on the LSU Campus. The newly married couple moved overseas and began building a beautiful life, traveled the world, raised two loving children, and celebrated an exemplary marriage and partnership. A devoted family man, Samir fiercely loved his family and spent every minute not working with them. Samir loved to dance and "hefla" with his family and friends. Samir and Rita threw epic parties globally and always opened their home to loved ones, hosting a great time and preparing fantastic food and drink. Their world tour spanned Lebanon, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey; with shorter stints in Syria and England. Both children were born in Baton Rouge and educated in Louisiana and Lugano, Switzerland. As one friend aptly stated after Samir's passing, "Heaven just got a little more fun." Samir leaves behind his devoted wife of 47 years Rita; his daughter Samira Anne Salman of Houston, Texas and New York, New York; his son Sammer Joseph Salman, daughter-in-law Brooke Salman, grandson Felix Salman and granddaughter Clara Salman of Austin, Texas; his sisters Maha Salman Aras and her husband Fukri Aras of Istanbul, Turkey, Huda Salman Saliba and her husband the late Hanna Saliba of Södertälje, Sweden, and Muna Salman Gabriel and her husband the late Joseph Gabriel of Qamishli, Syria; and his brothers Elie Salman and his wife Amira Salman of Södertälje, Sweden and the late Raja Salman and his wife Siham Lahdo Salman of the Netherlands; many beloved nieces and nephews; and a host of close friends globally, including his many engineering colleagues. A private ceremony was held in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and via Skype. In lieu of customary remembrances, contributions in Samir Salman's memory may be made to: MD Anderson Cancer Center/to benefit the research of Dr. Samir Hanash, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486 or www.mdanderson.org/gifts.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.