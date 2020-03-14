|
Sammy M. Gill, 65 years old, of Baton Rouge, passed away on March 12, 2020. He was born on December 8, 1954 in Baton Rouge.Mr. Gill was a graduated of Woodlawn High School in 1973. He retired from Baton Rouge Fire Dept. and the St. George Fire Dept. He is survived by his wife, Debra (Debby) Jackson Gill; daughters, Shannon Gill Landry and husband, Kurt, and Rachel Gill Kojis and husband, Brandon; sister, Genie Gill Albert and husband, John; grandchildren, Dylan Kojis, Avery Kojis, Alex Kojis, Vivien Kojis, Collins Kojis, Luke Kojis, Wyatt Landry, and Piper Landry; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Gill is preceded in death by his parents, Walter J. Gill. Jr. and Hilda Bradham Gill. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff working on the 3rd floor MICU at Memorial Hospital at The Woodlands Medical Center, TX and the staff at Vitas Healthcare Hospice in Conroe, TX for all their care and compassion. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, on Monday from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue Tuesday, from 12:00 pm until the funeral service at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2020