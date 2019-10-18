Sammy P. Graphia, Sr., a native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on October 17, 2019 at the age of 72. He was a retired member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 198. Sammy served as Training Director, Business Agent and then Business Manager. He is survived by his wife, Sherry Graphia; brothers, Joe Graphia and wife Diane, Ferdinand Graphia and wife Wendy; daughter, Crystal Meadors and husband Mark; sons, Sammy Graphia, Jr., Christopher Graphia and wife Kelly, Jonathan Graphia and wife Tanya, Jeffery Harrison and wife Stephanie; 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Sammy is preceded in death by his parents, Dominic and Annie Graphia, grandchildren, English Graphia and Skylar Meadors. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Rabenhorst East, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 5PM until 7PM. A Funeral Service will begin at 7PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to a .