Mrs. Sammy Reeves Galbraith, born and raised in Ada, Oklahoma, at the age of 94, died peacefully in her home in Livingston, Louisiana on May 21, 2019. Her request was "grieve not, nor speak of me with tears, but laugh and talk of me as if I were beside you. Sorrow will soon fade away - memories will last forever". Survived by her son, David G. Galbraith, daughter, Nancy G. Hinson and husband Glen; brother, David R. Reeves; granddaughters, Alicia G. Buchanan and husband Jeremy, Lindsey E. McCaskill and husband Brian, and Ashlyn E. McMorris; step-grandsons, Dustin S. Hinson and Milton (Ray) Hinson; and 8 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Ott C. and Leona R. Reeves; husband, David G. Galbriath, Sr.; son James (Jimmy) K. Galbraith; and brothers Ott, Bill, and Phillip Reeves. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 24th at Livingston United Methodist Church at 29725 S. Poplar Street, Livingston, LA 70754. Visitation will held from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm, with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. Services will be officiated by Rev. Stephen Hebert and Rev. Rick Wright. Pallbearers will be Michael Buchanan, Stephen Hebert, Dustin Hinson, Mike Hughes, Brian McCaskill, and Phil Reeves. Donations may be made to Livingston United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 155, Livingston, Louisiana or . Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

