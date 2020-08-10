Sam (Sampson) James Elisar,Jr., 85, of Baton Rouge died a peaceful death on Monday, August 3, 2020. Sam was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on August 13, 1934. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sampson James and Maybel Jones Elisar. He is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years, Lois Lee Elisar, 3 step children Adam Bagley, Mareen Bagley Treese, Brett Bagley and his wife Donna. He was also blessed with 5 grandchildren Brandy Bagley-Bryant, Carlee Bagley Smiley and husband Justin, Ashlyn Treese, Austin Treese and Bailee Bagley. He also had 3 great granddaughters Carolina, Paisley and Noelia Tooker. Sam attended Istrouma High School, graduating in 1952 and went on to attend Northwestern State University of Louisiana for two years before enlisting in the U.S. Army. During his years with the army he was stationed in Japan and was a cryptographer. Sam was employed by Brock Industries for more than 30 years as a Timekeeper and Office Manager. Sam was a long time member of 1st United Methodist Church but enjoyed worship at Congregation B'Nai Israel and ultimately became a member of the Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge. He was involved in the American Legion and Grand Squares. Sam enjoyed square dancing, traveling, playing poker and bridge, LSU and all animals, especially cats. He was a devoted and loving husband and Popee. Visitation will be at Greenoaks Funeral Home, Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 10:00-12:00 with a brief service to follow. We would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers we have had through the years and for the loving care that was provided by Bridgeway Hospice. A special thank you to Brenda Williams, Natasha Gaines, Angela Robinson and Sally Graugnard. Rest in peace Sam!

