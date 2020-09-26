1/1
Samual Edward Stevens Jr.
Samual Edward Stevens, Jr., passed away on September 24, 2020 at the age of 82. He fought the good fight, he finished the race, he kept the faith, 2 Timothy 4:7. He was survived by his wife of 58 years, Phyllis Bankston Stevens; children, Jason B. Stevens, Lydia Stevens Cabibi and her spouse Joseph Cabibi, Sr.; grandchildren, Summer N. Stevens and Nick Andrault – Hingle, Stacie R. Stevens and LCpl Mikel Chartin, Joseph C. Cabibi, and Jaxon J. Cabibi; great-grandchild, Oliver Cleo Andrault-Hingle. He was a proud 5th generation Texan born in Dallas, TX. He proudly served 8 years in the US Army. He was a member of Parkview Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, teacher, and committee member. He served on the Parkview Baptist School Board for 9 years and 2 years as President. He was employed by Sargent-Welch Scientific for 31 years and LSU Scientific Stores for 15 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation on September 28, 2020 at Parkview Baptist Church Baton Rouge, LA at 9:00 a.m. until services begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Lanier Cemetery in Loranger, LA at 2:30 p.m. Condolences and other information may be found at thompsoncares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Parkview Baptist Church
SEP
28
Service
11:00 AM
Parkview Baptist Church
SEP
28
Interment
02:30 PM
Lanier Cemetery
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 26, 2020
Phyliss, Jason and Lydia, I am so sorry for your loss. It was a pleasure working with Sam. He taught me a lot about the science community. I owe him many thanks for the success of Scientific Stores at LSU. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. May he Rest In Peace.
Ann H. Berteau
Friend
