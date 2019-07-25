Samuel 'Butch' York Jr. (1971 - 2019)
Service Information
Lawson - Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home - Gonzales
511 W. Tobey Ave.
Gonzales, LA
70737
(225)-647-2780
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Word of Faith Christian Center
9160 Siegen Lane
Baton Rouge, LA
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Word of Faith Christian Center
9160 Siegen Lane
Baton Rouge, LA
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawson - Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home - Gonzales
511 W. Tobey Ave.
Gonzales, LA 70737
Obituary
Butch passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his family. He was a lifelong resident of Prairieville, Louisiana. Visitation will be at Lawson & Rollins Purple Shield, 511 W. Toby Street in Gonzales, LA from 5pm to 8pm and will resume on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 10am to 11am at Word of Faith Christian Center, 9160 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge, LA, until services at 11:00am, Pastor Melvin Washington Officiating. He is survived by his parents; Samuel and Diana Scruggs York of Wilson, LA.; three sisters, Shandrika, Keidra, and Kisha; eight children; fiance, Michelle Byrd, and a very special son Areluas "Randell" Myers. Funeral Services entrusted to Lawson & Rollins Purple Shield.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 25 to July 27, 2019
