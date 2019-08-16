|
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Greater Sixty Aid Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Greater Sixty Aid Baptist Church
Interment
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Louisiana National Cemetery
Samuel Albert "SA" Smith went home to be with the Lord on August 4, 2019 at the age of 81. He was a longtime resident of Baton Rouge, LA and recently moved to Houston, TX. He graduated from Cohn High School and he also attended Southern University, where he played baseball. In the early 1960s, Sam proudly served in the United States Army. After his tour of duty, Sam played professional minor league baseball for the Chicago Cubs. Sam was a man of many talents. He worked for Standard Motors of Baton Rouge, LA. and H & J Motors of New Roads, LA. Sam became the "Self-appointed" Neighborhood Watch Captain of his South Highlands Subdivision. His hobbies included Jazz music and sports. Sam was a die-hard Saints football fan and he attended the first Saints Game on Sept. 17, 1967. Visitation will be held at the Greater Sixty Aid Baptist Church, on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m., officiated by the Pastor James Barrett Sr. Burial will be on Monday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. at the Louisiana National Cemetery, Port Hudson, LA. He is survived his loving wife of 47 years, Shirley Raby Smith, daughters, Zelpha Turner, Angelica (Fonzell), Ina Smith, Samir Smith Clark, Erika Benson, Yolanda Simmons (Michael), 11 grandchildren; Anye' Smith, Bianca Redmon, Brennan DeCuir, Trenton Clark, Charmanique Smith, Felix Benson, Aris Adonis, Calvin Bailey, Isaiah Pierce, Cierra Gibson, and Kaylan Thompson; brother, Arlington "Tunie" Smith; Sisters, Priscilla Asberry, Cheryl Hightower, Anita Simmons, and Brother-in-law, Henry Raby, Jr. He will be truly missed by his family and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 16 to Aug. 19, 2019
