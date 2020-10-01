1/1
Samuel Anthony Boudreaux
1940 - 2020
Samuel Anthony Boudreaux (December 27, 1940 - September 29, 2020), a past resident of White Castle and a current resident of Stephensville, was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the age of 79. Samuel will be laid to rest on Friday, October 2, 2020. Samuel, known to everyone as Sam, proudly served in the United States Navy for three years as a 3rd Class Petty Officer and was an active member of the Elks Club in Plaquemine, the J.C.s in White Castle, and the Lions Club in White Castle. He provided for his family by working at Dow Chemical as a supervisor for 33 dedicated years. Upon retirement, he enjoyed his time with the Cruising Cajuns, and the Road Hawgs. He especially enjoyed his life with his wife, kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids on the bayou. Sam was greatly loved by EVERYONE he met and will be greatly missed. Sam leaves to cherish his wonderful memory, his loving wife of 48 years, Joy Acosta Boudreaux; his children, Ric Anthony Boudreaux, Ryan Louis Boudreaux and his wife, Mandie, Rowdy Paul Breaux and his wife, Lisa, Roxi Breaux Blanchard, and Rhonda Breaux Landry and her husband, Camille; 13 grandchildren, Heather, Dallas, Kayla, Shelbie, Jessica, Rowdy Jr., Dustin, Abbie, Hannah, Tyler, Lee Ann, Bowen, and Evan; 6 great-grandchildren, Mason, Kaden, Emmylou, Asher, Finnick, and Baby Carpenter. He is also survived by his sister, Virginia Bossom; brother, Noah "J.B." Boudreaux Jr.; and six nieces and nephews, Huey Jr., Angie "Boogie", Henry, Joey, Dwayne, and Kay. He was preceded in death by his parents, Noah Boudreaux Sr. and Stella Landry Boudreaux, and a sister, Ethel Kinchen. Pallbearers will be Dustin Blanchard, Rowdy Breaux Jr.,Tyler Blanchard, Camille Landry, Scott Richard, and Huey Kinchen Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Bowen Boudreaux and Evan Boudreaux. Due to the restrictions regarding limited gatherings, visitation and services for Sam will be held privately for family and close friends. For all who wish to attend, a reception will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Sam's memory following services at Rowdy Breaux's home on 55925 Medine Rd. in White Castle. The family would like to express their deep appreciation to Dr. Vincent Cataldo, the nurses and staff on the 5th Floor of Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, and Mary Bird Perkins in Baton Rouge for their dedication and care of Sam during his final days.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Memorial Gathering
01:00 PM
Rowdy Breaux's home
October 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
