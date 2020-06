Or Copy this URL to Share

Samuel Brown Jr., age 75, died June 2, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Mid-City. He is survived by two daughters Lavanna Brown and Zina Eli, brother Chester Cador, sisters Shirley Cador and Velma Cador Gray (Kelvin Sr.); and Uncle Bennie Scott, Sr. He is preceded in death by his parents Samuel Brown Sr., Azlina Brown Cador and Leroy Cador, sister Beverly Brown Martin.

