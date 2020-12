Or Copy this URL to Share

Samuel Burrell entered into eternal rest at his residence in Baker, Louisiana on Friday, November 20, 2020. Viewing at St. John B.C. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 8:00 am until service at 10:00 am conducted by Pastor Donald Ruth; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

