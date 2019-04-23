Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel C. Irwin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Samuel C. Irwin, M.D., born November 17, 1943, died peacefully on April 19, 2019, in Jackson, Louisiana. To everyone who knew him, Dr. Irwin was a professional and a gentleman. A graduate of Eastern Kentucky University and the University Louisville, he made the greater Baton Rouge area his home in 1976 following the completion of his training at the Medical College of Georgia. He practiced medicine as an orthopaedic surgeon for over thirty years, caring for countless families in the area. His practice was very successful, and he was known as the best, most caring in his field. He is preceded in death by his parents: Mr. and Mrs. James H. Irwin, Sr. (Florence Anderson Irwin) and his wife of twenty-nine years, Connie C. Irwin. He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Lane Irwin Garon, son in law, Mark Garon, grandchildren, Samuel Patrick Messina and Alex Elise Messina, step grandsons, James Ford Garon and Jesse Fox Garon, wife, Barbie E. Irwin, brother and sister in law, Mr. and Mrs. James H. Irwin, Jr. (Alberta), sister and brother in law, Mr. and Mrs. Philip Sorensen (Lucille), nieces and nephews J. Kirk Irwin, Scott Irwin, Amy Sorensen Kulesa (Kevin), Pamela Sorensen, Matt Sorensen, Ian Irwin (Joanna) and Andrew Sorensen. A memorial service and celebration of Holy Eucharist will be held at St. James Episcopal Church, 205 N. 4th Street, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 10 o'clock a.m. with visitation in the Parish Hall beginning at 9 o'clock a.m. until the service begins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James Episcopal Church. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close