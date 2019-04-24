Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel Coe Irwin M.D.. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-383-6831 Send Flowers Obituary

Sam passed away peacefully with his wife, Barbie, at his bedside Good Friday April 19, 2019 as a result of Alzheimer's disease at the age of 75. Sam was born in Pittsburgh, PA to James Harvey and Florence Anderson Irwin. He received his Bachelors of Science in biology from Eastern Kentucky University in 1965 and graduated from University of Louisville School of Medicine in 1969. After completing an orthopedic surgery internship, he served his country as an Army Captain at Fort Bragg, NC Hospital as an Orthopedic Surgeon. Afterwards, Sam completed a residency in Orthopedic Surgery at the Medical College of Georgia. He was a well- respected orthopedic surgeon in private practice in Baton Rouge for 30 years. He will always be remembered for his kindness and compassionate care of his patients. Sam loved antique cars and trucks. One of his fondest memories was when he participated in the History Channel Great Race from Boston, MA to Sacramento, CA in a 1950 Ford truck that his friend Ronnie Frederic had restored. Sam also enjoyed the outdoors, especially cutting grass on his tractors. His parents and his first wife of 29 years Connie C. Irwin precede Sam in death. He is survived by his second wife of 19 years Barbie Everson Irwin and her children Drew, Ben (Megan) and Katherine, McArdle; his sister Lucy Irwin Sorenson (Phil) and his brother Jim Irwin (Berta); a daughter Barbara Irwin Garon (Mark), and two wonderful grandchildren Sam and Alex Messina. To honor Sam's wishes, visitation will be held at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church (12663 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA), where he was an active member on Saturday May 11, 2019 from 10:00 am until the Memorial Mass at 12:00 pm officiated by Fr. Tommy Dillon. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall. A graveside service will be held on Monday May 13, 2019 at Louisiana National Cemetery at 11:00 am. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Margaret's Episcopal Church. Special thanks to the Louisiana Veterans Home Memory Unit (Jackson, LA), especially Quentin Lollis, LPN. Sam passed away peacefully with his wife, Barbie, at his bedside Good Friday April 19, 2019 as a result of Alzheimer's disease at the age of 75. Sam was born in Pittsburgh, PA to James Harvey and Florence Anderson Irwin. He received his Bachelors of Science in biology from Eastern Kentucky University in 1965 and graduated from University of Louisville School of Medicine in 1969. After completing an orthopedic surgery internship, he served his country as an Army Captain at Fort Bragg, NC Hospital as an Orthopedic Surgeon. Afterwards, Sam completed a residency in Orthopedic Surgery at the Medical College of Georgia. He was a well- respected orthopedic surgeon in private practice in Baton Rouge for 30 years. He will always be remembered for his kindness and compassionate care of his patients. Sam loved antique cars and trucks. One of his fondest memories was when he participated in the History Channel Great Race from Boston, MA to Sacramento, CA in a 1950 Ford truck that his friend Ronnie Frederic had restored. Sam also enjoyed the outdoors, especially cutting grass on his tractors. His parents and his first wife of 29 years Connie C. Irwin precede Sam in death. He is survived by his second wife of 19 years Barbie Everson Irwin and her children Drew, Ben (Megan) and Katherine, McArdle; his sister Lucy Irwin Sorenson (Phil) and his brother Jim Irwin (Berta); a daughter Barbara Irwin Garon (Mark), and two wonderful grandchildren Sam and Alex Messina. To honor Sam's wishes, visitation will be held at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church (12663 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA), where he was an active member on Saturday May 11, 2019 from 10:00 am until the Memorial Mass at 12:00 pm officiated by Fr. Tommy Dillon. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall. A graveside service will be held on Monday May 13, 2019 at Louisiana National Cemetery at 11:00 am. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Margaret's Episcopal Church. Special thanks to the Louisiana Veterans Home Memory Unit (Jackson, LA), especially Quentin Lollis, LPN. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close