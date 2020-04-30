Samuel DeWayne Jackson, a native and resident of Zachary, La. He entered into eternal rest at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge on Monday, April 27, 2020 he was 57 years old. Viewing will be Saturday May 2, 2020 at Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church. Survived by a daughter Latoya Galmon, Baton Rouge. Brother, Kenneth Jackson, sisters, Angelina Jackson, Minister Veronica Jackson all of Zachary. Two stepsisters, Calena Jones and Barbara Walker both of Baton Rouge. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Graveside service will be conducted by Pastor Carl M. Bailey. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home. Clinton, La.

