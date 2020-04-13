Samuel Davis Jr., a native of Natches Mississippi, born June 26, 1949, passed away on April 8, 2020. Graduate of Alcorn State University. Retired from PSE&G in Piscataway New Jersey. He is survived by his wife Beverly Davis, children LaSheba Davis,Samuel D. Davis and Ashley D. Davis. Preceded in death father ,mother, four brothers one sister and one granddaughter. His viewing will be on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 10 AM to 12 noon at New Macedonia Church of God in Christ 2580 72nd Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70807 officiating Elder Andrew Kuyoro. Interment will be Wednesday April 15, 2020 at Sunset View Memorial Park in Natchez, MS. Services entrusted by MJR Friendly Services Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020