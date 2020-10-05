Samuel "Sammy" Frank Stroughter, 91, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was native of Hattiesburg, MS and a resident of Prairieville, LA. Sammy was a member of the Local Union 995 Electrical Union where he retired after 50 years. Sammy enjoyed watching all sports, but most of all LSU Football, hunting and fishing. He loved his grandkids. Sammy was a hard worker and he went out of his way to help others. Sammy leaves behind his sons, Gary Stroughter, Steve Stroughter, Thomas "Pan" Stroughter (Vanessa); brothers, Dwayne Stroughter, Danny Stroughter; 7 grandchildren; 8 great- grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary Kimbel and John Stroughter; wives, Betty Jean Gasket, Sylvia Stroughter, Annie Nell Stroughter; son, Frank Stroughter; daughter, Sylvia Mae Stroughter and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends of Sammy are invited to attend the Visitation on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 5-9PM at Ourso Funeral Home-Gonzales and Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 9 AM-12 PM, with Funeral Services immediately following. Visit www.oursofh.com
to offer messages of condolences.