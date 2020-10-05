1/1
Samuel Frank "Sammy" Stroughter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel "Sammy" Frank Stroughter, 91, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was native of Hattiesburg, MS and a resident of Prairieville, LA. Sammy was a member of the Local Union 995 Electrical Union where he retired after 50 years. Sammy enjoyed watching all sports, but most of all LSU Football, hunting and fishing. He loved his grandkids. Sammy was a hard worker and he went out of his way to help others. Sammy leaves behind his sons, Gary Stroughter, Steve Stroughter, Thomas "Pan" Stroughter (Vanessa); brothers, Dwayne Stroughter, Danny Stroughter; 7 grandchildren; 8 great- grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary Kimbel and John Stroughter; wives, Betty Jean Gasket, Sylvia Stroughter, Annie Nell Stroughter; son, Frank Stroughter; daughter, Sylvia Mae Stroughter and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends of Sammy are invited to attend the Visitation on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 5-9PM at Ourso Funeral Home-Gonzales and Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 9 AM-12 PM, with Funeral Services immediately following. Visit www.oursofh.com to offer messages of condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Ourso Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved