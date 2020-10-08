Or Copy this URL to Share

Samuel G. 'Hook' Johnson Jr, entered his eternal life on September 28th, 2020. He is survived by his son Donald Johnson, his daughters India Johnson and Cora Tate, his sisters Irma Lawrence, Delores Grigsby, Florida Johnson, and Annie Joseph. One brother Johnny R. Johnson. Viewing will be Saturday October 10th from 9am-11am at Charles Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin St. Scotlandville, La. Graveside services immediately following at Hope Cemetery on Plank Road. Baton Rouge La.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store