Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Samuel's life story with friends and family

Share Samuel's life story with friends and family

A visitation ONLY for Mr. Samuel Grandville Johnson, Jr. will be held Wednesday, October 14th at Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin Street. The visitation will begin 1:00 pm and culminate at 3:00 pm. Services entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store