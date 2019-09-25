Samuel "Sam" Hardy entered into eternal rest on September 23, 2019 at the age of 68. He was a Truck Driver. Survived by his wife, Deola Hardy; daughter, Marcia (Dustin) Lucius; son, Micah (Kenya) Hardy and 7 grandchildren. Visitation Saturday, September 28, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Bethany Church North, 13855 Plank Rd., Baker, LA. Pastor Alfred Moore, officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28, 2019