Samuel Hymes
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel Hymes, Sr. transitioned from this life to his heavenly home on Friday, May 1, 2020 at OLOL Hospital in Baton Rouge, La at the age of 87. He was born to the union of the late Thomas Hymes, Sr. and Estelle B. Hymes on June 23, 1932. He was baptized at First Mt. Zion Baptist Church by the late Rev. John C. Williamson in Sunrise, La in the early 70's. He faithfully served as a Sr. Ordained Deacon on the Deacon Board until 2017 due to medical complications. He proudly retired after 32 years of service from Entergy in 1992. A devoted husband of 65 years to Fannie R. Hymes; loving father to Samuel Jr. (Brenda Hymes, Judy A. Green (late Clyde Green), Shelia (Walter Sr.) Black, Bert Sr. (Fitchure) Hymes and the late Jane M. Hymes. Proud grandfather of Latonya Hymes, Ashley (Ryan) Parker, Tasha (Chris) Boyer, Dwight Jr. (Megan) Jones, Walter Jr. (Bianca) Black, Sheena Black, Bert Jr. (Ariane) Hymes. Great Grandfather of Khalil, Saniaya, Sa'Mi, Aniah, Jasmine, Tyshawn, Dwight III, Dryston, Daelen, Levi, Oliver, Josiah, Khol, Kye, Bert III, Brayden, Bradley, Raheem, Enaira, Lance, Travion and the late Demi. Also survived by, three brother-in-laws and six sister-in-laws. He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter; sisters: Lelia Ennis, Myrtle Mosbly and Althia Hymes; brothers: Thomas, Jr., Herman W., Lester, Donald R., and John Hymes; 4 brother-in-laws, 2 sister-in-laws, a host of nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces. Private Graveside Service will be held at Grace Memorial Park located at 60455 Bayou Jacob Road, Plaquemine, LA 70764 on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Services entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, (225) 687-2860.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Grace Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pugh's Mortuary Llc
58233 Plaquemine St
Plaquemine, LA 70764
(225) 687-2860
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved