Samuel Hymes, Sr. transitioned from this life to his heavenly home on Friday, May 1, 2020 at OLOL Hospital in Baton Rouge, La at the age of 87. He was born to the union of the late Thomas Hymes, Sr. and Estelle B. Hymes on June 23, 1932. He was baptized at First Mt. Zion Baptist Church by the late Rev. John C. Williamson in Sunrise, La in the early 70's. He faithfully served as a Sr. Ordained Deacon on the Deacon Board until 2017 due to medical complications. He proudly retired after 32 years of service from Entergy in 1992. A devoted husband of 65 years to Fannie R. Hymes; loving father to Samuel Jr. (Brenda Hymes, Judy A. Green (late Clyde Green), Shelia (Walter Sr.) Black, Bert Sr. (Fitchure) Hymes and the late Jane M. Hymes. Proud grandfather of Latonya Hymes, Ashley (Ryan) Parker, Tasha (Chris) Boyer, Dwight Jr. (Megan) Jones, Walter Jr. (Bianca) Black, Sheena Black, Bert Jr. (Ariane) Hymes. Great Grandfather of Khalil, Saniaya, Sa'Mi, Aniah, Jasmine, Tyshawn, Dwight III, Dryston, Daelen, Levi, Oliver, Josiah, Khol, Kye, Bert III, Brayden, Bradley, Raheem, Enaira, Lance, Travion and the late Demi. Also survived by, three brother-in-laws and six sister-in-laws. He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter; sisters: Lelia Ennis, Myrtle Mosbly and Althia Hymes; brothers: Thomas, Jr., Herman W., Lester, Donald R., and John Hymes; 4 brother-in-laws, 2 sister-in-laws, a host of nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces. Private Graveside Service will be held at Grace Memorial Park located at 60455 Bayou Jacob Road, Plaquemine, LA 70764 on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Services entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, (225) 687-2860.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store