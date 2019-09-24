Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel J. 'Sam' Lambert. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 13250 Highway 431 Saint Amant , LA 70774 (225)-644-9683 Visitation 9:00 AM St. John the Evangelist Activity Center Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. John the Evangelist Activity Center Send Flowers Obituary

Samuel J. "Sam" Lambert passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Carpenter House; at the age of 78 years. He was a retired service manager with Sears; also retired as a guard with Wackenhut. He was a gentle, kind, and loving family man. He was born on November 30, 1940, a native of Gonzales and a longtime resident of Prairieville. He was a devout Catholic who prayed the rosary faithfully. He was one of the first Eucharistic Ministers at St John Church; and was also a lector. He had many hobbies and was an avid reader. He was a member of the Sugarland Beagle Club for many years. He is preceded in death by his parents whom he cherished, Joseph C. (his best friend) and Marie Bourgeois Lambert; his sweet sisters and brother Judith Lambert, Paulette Dixon, Janice Laiche and Joseph Lambert. He is survived by his devoted sweetie, wife of 59 years Williane Hebert Lambert; his loving daughter Michele Lanoux and son-in-law (who was like a son) Tim. His son who took such wonderful care of him Joey Lambert and his partner Michael Hollier. His grandson (who he raised and loved so much) Jeremy Gremillion and fiancé Jackie Delatte. His granddaughter who he adored Brittni Lanoux; and precious great granddaughters J'olie and Alexis Delatte. His siblings who he loved dearly Dianne Amedee (Roger), Wanda Schexnayder (Kelvin), Charlene Villnerve (Simon), Susan Duplessis (Roger) Gabe Lambert, Ronnie Lambert (Tootie), Ricky Lambert (Janet), Todd Lambert (Donna); brother-in-law Gordon Laiche; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and Godchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Sam's life will be 11 am Thursday at St. John the Evangelist Activity Center; visitation will begin at 9 am. Interment will follow at Oak Lane Memorial Park. A very heartfelt thank you to St. Joseph Hospice, Carpenter House, his brothers and sisters and all our family for the tender loving care they provided our precious angel. A very special thanks to Fr. Jerry Martin. Memorial gifts may be given to honor his life and memory through St. Joseph Hospice or St. Jude Research Hospital; to give please visit https://www.inlieuof.com/st-amant/samuel-sam-lambert Services with Church Funeral Services. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019

