"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4: 7-8. Samuel J. "Joe" Holden, II, a native of Louisville, KY and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on April 11, 2020 at the Baton Rouge General, after a long and bravely fought battle with his health, at the age of 52. Born on January 28, 1968 in Fort Knox, Joe served as a Helicopter Crew Chief in the U.S. Army for 13 years. He fought in Desert Storm and was a member of the 226th Attack Helicopter Battalion 101st Airborne Division, 2nd Battalion 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, and 3/17 Air Cavalry 10th Mountain Division. Joe was known for being ridiculously multi-talented. While he spent much of his time mastering decorative concrete, his true passions were music, caring for his dog, cat, and multiple reptiles, cooking for his family, repairing anything that was broken, and constructing things from concepts that just "popped" in his head. His most recent love was for baking, and he often called himself "the backbone of the cake industry." Joe never met a stranger and kept everyone in stitches with his unique sense of humor. He could never be summed up in only one paragraph, and he would be the first to tell you that. Joe would also tell you he was extremely good looking, and that he had superior Holden genetics. He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel J. Holden. He is survived by his loving wife, Tammy Holden, mother, Elizabeth Branch, Sister, Alfa Stillwell (Kevin), Brother, Bobby Cosgrove (Staci), Children Samuel J. Holden, III (Andrea), Jordan Holden, and Jonah Holden, Father-in-Law, Bobby Gibson, Mother-in-Law, Josie M. Gibson, Brother-in-law, Tommy Gibson, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A memorial will be held at a later date.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020.