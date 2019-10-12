A resident of Denham Springs, Samuel J. Riddle passed away early Friday, October 11, 2019 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice. Samuel was 83 and was a retired routeman with Kleinpeter Dairy for over twenty-seven years. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm with Masonic service to be held at 7:00pm. Visitation on Monday will resume at 8:00am. Rev. Tom Cody will conduct funeral services at 11:00am. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Ruth Riddle, daughter Debbie Riddle, son, Charles Riddle, and Kathi Humphrey who was like a daughter. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Modena Riddle, and son-in-law, Jeff Weeks. He was a member of First Christian Church of Disciples of Christ and the Central Masonic Lodge #442 F&AM for sixty years. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Amedisys Hospice, Baton Rouge for all of their care and support. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019