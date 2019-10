A resident of Denham Springs, Samuel J. Riddle passed away early Friday, October 11, 2019 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice. Samuel was 83 and was a retired routeman with Kleinpeter Dairy for over twenty-seven years. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm with Masonic service to be held at 7:00pm. Visitation on Monday will resume at 8:00am. Rev. Tom Cody will conduct funeral services at 11:00am. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Ruth Riddle, daughter Debbie Riddle, son, Charles Riddle, and Kathi Humphrey who was like a daughter. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Modena Riddle, and son-in-law, Jeff Weeks. He was a member of First Christian Church of Disciples of Christ and the Central Masonic Lodge #442 F&AM for sixty years. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Amedisys Hospice, Baton Rouge for all of their care and support. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.