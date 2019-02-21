Samuel Joseph "Joe" Gage, a lifelong resident of Grosse Tete passed away Tuesday February 12, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital at the age of 66. Visiting Friday February 22, 2019 3:00pm until 6:00pm at A Wesley Funeral Home, 10810 Ventress Dr., Maringouin, LA 70757. Religious Service Saturday February 23, 2019 at 11:00am at Methodist Mount Olive Baptist Church, Grosse Tete. Interment in Rose Hill Cemetery Rosedale, La. He is survived by two aughters Charlette and Sigrid' a brother James Gage III; three sisters Laura, Beverly, and Carolyn; two grandchildren, nieces, nephew, numerous other relatives and friends including Angie. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019