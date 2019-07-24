Samuel Joseph Sublett, also known as "Sam", passed away Sunday, July 21st, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Sam will forever be remembered for his tremendous love of his wife Dorothi Clelland Sublett, their daughter Lorraine "Raini" Whimsy Sublett (deceased), his father and mother William "Dee" George Marian Sublett (deceased) and Elizabeth Wax Sublett, brothers and sisters Rebekah Sublett Beck, Micah Sublett, Joannah Sublett Brooks, Daniel Sublett, Susannah Sublett, Rachel Sublett, Israel Sublett, Joshuah Sublett, Jeriel Sublett, and Sarah Sublett. Sam was an avid reader and a talented writer. He will also be remembered for his booming laugh, vibrant personality, and keen sense of humor. Visitation will take place the 27th of July at 12 PM at Greenoaks Funeral Home followed by a service at 2 PM.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 24 to July 27, 2019