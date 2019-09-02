Samuel Lynn 'Boe' Temple

Samuel Lynn "Boe" Temple, 60, a resident of Wakefield, LA, died on Friday, August 30, 2019. There will be a memorial service at a later date. He is survived by two brothers and their spouses: William R. "Duke" Temple and his wife Myrtis; and Billy R. Temple and his wife Brenda. He was preceded in death by his brother, Hiram C. "Tony" Temple Jr. and his parents, Hiram and Mary Lou Temple. He was a member of the International Order of Boilermakers and Blacksmiths Union. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.

