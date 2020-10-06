Samuel Orville Burgess Sr., 77, a native of New Orleans and resident of Donaldsonville, LA, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Samuel was a loving husband, father, grandfather and sibling. He enjoyed drinking cold beer, fishing, rabbit hunting, video poker and watching Western movies. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of fifty seven years, Ann Stevens Burgess; four children, Toni Burgess (Paula), Chad Burgess, Brent Burgess (Dawn), and Mindy Helms (Robert); four grandchildren, Trent, Bailey, and Lainey Burgess and Kendall Bordelon; one great grandchild, Hayden Burgess; five siblings, Laura Mollere, Sylvia Ewen, Donna Landry, Glenda Rader, and Jimmy Burgess. He is preceded in death by one son, Samuel Burgess Jr.; parents, Samuel and Gladys Detillier Burgess; two siblings, Shirley Barrient and Joyce Burgess. Due to current circumstances with COVID19 services will be private.

