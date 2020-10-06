1/1
Samuel Orville Burgess Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel Orville Burgess Sr., 77, a native of New Orleans and resident of Donaldsonville, LA, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Samuel was a loving husband, father, grandfather and sibling. He enjoyed drinking cold beer, fishing, rabbit hunting, video poker and watching Western movies. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of fifty seven years, Ann Stevens Burgess; four children, Toni Burgess (Paula), Chad Burgess, Brent Burgess (Dawn), and Mindy Helms (Robert); four grandchildren, Trent, Bailey, and Lainey Burgess and Kendall Bordelon; one great grandchild, Hayden Burgess; five siblings, Laura Mollere, Sylvia Ewen, Donna Landry, Glenda Rader, and Jimmy Burgess. He is preceded in death by one son, Samuel Burgess Jr.; parents, Samuel and Gladys Detillier Burgess; two siblings, Shirley Barrient and Joyce Burgess. Due to current circumstances with COVID19 services will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
134 Houmas Street
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
2254738122
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved