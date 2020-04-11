A lifelong resident of Fordoche, LA, Samuel Overton departed this life on Monday April 6, 2020 at the age of 62. He is survived by his Godchildren, Darlene Overton & Maurice Overton; three sisters, Elizabeth (Joseph) Jackson, Mary Lee Overton, & Deon Overton; four brothers, Doris (Rosalee) Overton, Eddie (Shirley) Overton, Wilbert Overton, & Vernon Overton; nieces, nephews, numerous other friends and relatives. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020