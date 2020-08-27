Samuel Pinell "Doc, SP" Johnson, passed away on August 18, 2020. He was a native of Leesworth, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge, La. He is survived by his wife, Louise Caldwell-Johnson; daughters, Sybil Vincent (Andre), Jacqueline Williams (Anthony), Angelica Johnson-Smith (Keith)¸ brother, Lawrence Johnson (Augustine) of Stone Mountain, Ga; 12 grandchildren Derik Johnson, Andre' (Courtney) Vincent, Brian Williams Sr. , Anthony (Naomi) Williams, Cory (Whitney) Vincent, Tiffany Williams, Katrina (Adam) Sletten, Torri Johnson, Brandon Vincent, Kyle Cummings, Jhayce Smith, and Khaleb Smith ; 10 great grandchildren Brian Williams Jr. , Jayden Johnson, Breanna Williams, Setsuna Johnson, Hiro Johnson, Nova Johnson, Nadia Sletten, Tyler Vincent, Ember Sletten, and Semira Williams . Special niece Betty A. Green (Marrero, La) and nephew, Ronnie L. Hamilton; good friend and neighbor, Jack Ringo; and godchild Valeria Johnson He will be remembered by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Pinel Johnson; son, Ronald Johnson; sister, Rosalie Harris; brothers, James, C. Johnson Sr., Robert Johnson, John B, Johnson and Larry Johnson. Due to Covid19 restrictions, graveside services will be limited to family. Graveside Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Southern Memorial Gardens. All are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing. Visitation will be held at Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services, Baton Rouge on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 10:00.m. – 11:00 a.m. The family wishes to thank the caregivers and staff at Heritage Manor of Baton Rouge II , the doctors and nurses in the 2 Northeast and A3 units of Baton Rouge General Hospital Bluebonnet and Mid City, and Life Source Services of Baton Rouge Hospice Staff for the compassionate care given to Sam.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store