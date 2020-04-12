Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel Royal 'Sam' Butler. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Send Flowers Obituary

Samuel "Sam" Royal Butler, a native of Winnsboro, LA and resident of Denham Springs, LA, passed away on April 5, 2020 at the age of 82 after a courageous battle with Lewey Body Dementia. At the age of 7, Sam's family moved to Baton Rouge, LA. After graduating from Istrouma High School, he enrolled at Louisiana State University and graduated with a foreign language degree. He later received his master's degree at the University of Colorado, Boulder. He began his career teaching at Istrouma High School. In 1963 he moved to Denver, CO where he taught Spanish at Cherry Creek High School until his retirement in 1993. During his tenure, he became the head of the foreign language department. Among many professional accomplishments, he served as a past President and Senate member for the Colorado Congress of Foreign Language. Sam was known for always keeping the foreign language department on the "cutting edge" and for being a great mentor and role model. After retirement, he was able to enjoy one of his greatest passions - traveling. He visited all 50 states and over 50 countries. In all his travels, he made lifelong friends. Another passion of Sam's was researching and sharing the family's ancestry with his family. He is survived by brother, Will Butler and wife Terrie of Picayune, MS, sisters, Ann Lemenager and husband Mederic, Sonia Covington and husband Jimmy, Sandra Newsom and husband Jerry all of Denham Springs, LA; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his lifelong friend of over 55 years, John Marcucci of Santa Rosa, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel "Buster" and Lovelle Butler; sister Patsy Butler Montgomery; and a nephew and niece. The family would like to give special thanks to his friend and caregiver David Webb while he lived in Denver, CO and Avis Calloway, Delores Reed and Charlotte Bernard while he lived in Louisiana. Additionally, special thanks to the staff at the Blake in Baton Rouge, Golden Age HealthCare in Denham Springs and Life Source Hospice. Many have been inspired by his kindness, knowledge and generosity. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Lighthouse Ranch for Boys, P. O. Box 238, Loranger, LA 70446 or through their website www.lighthouseranchforboys.

