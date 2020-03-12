Samuel Thompson (1937 - 2020)
Service Information
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA
70757
(225)-625-2383
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:45 AM
St Joseph Catholic Church
Grosse Tete, LA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St Joseph Catholic Church
Grosse Tete, LA
View Map
Obituary
Samuel Thompson, born February 09, 1937 to the late Watson Thompson and Gertrude Hawkins in Arnaudville, La. departed this earth on March 09, 2020. He leaves to mourn a sister Elsie Thompson of Rosedale, La. Brother Gilbert Thompson (Mary), of Opelousas, La., and a host of nieces and nephews. Viewing will be from 8:30am to 9:45am on Saturday March 14, 2020 at St Joseph Catholic Church in Grosse Tete, La, Holy Mass follows at 10:00am, Celebrant Fr. Amrit Raj, IMA at St Joseph Catholic Church, Grosse Tete, La. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020
