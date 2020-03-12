Samuel Thompson, born February 09, 1937 to the late Watson Thompson and Gertrude Hawkins in Arnaudville, La. departed this earth on March 09, 2020. He leaves to mourn a sister Elsie Thompson of Rosedale, La. Brother Gilbert Thompson (Mary), of Opelousas, La., and a host of nieces and nephews. Viewing will be from 8:30am to 9:45am on Saturday March 14, 2020 at St Joseph Catholic Church in Grosse Tete, La, Holy Mass follows at 10:00am, Celebrant Fr. Amrit Raj, IMA at St Joseph Catholic Church, Grosse Tete, La. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020