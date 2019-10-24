Samuella "Sam" "Nanny" Lavergne (1941 - 2019)
Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Afton Villa Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Afton Villa Baptist Church
Obituary
Samuella "Sam" "Nanny" Lavergne was born, September 2, 1941 in Bains, LA. She departed this life on October 21, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake hospital. She was a devoted Godmother to Jerome Briggs, Catina Issaac and Shiquita Cooley and beloved sister, aunt and friend. She leaves to cherish her memories her Godchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and host of other relatives and friends. Visiting and Services are at Afton Villa Baptist Church from 11:00 AM until religious services at 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 26, 2019.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019
