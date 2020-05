Or Copy this URL to Share

Sanders Lodge Jr., 84, a native and resident St. Gabriel, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Medical Center. A private visitation will be at 10 am on Friday, May 29, 2020 at New Jerusalem Baptist Church. A private graveside service will follow, Bishop Elder Eugene Harris officiating.

