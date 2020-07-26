Sandra Ann Bello Smith went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 23, 2020. Sandra was born September 23, 1937 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She grew up on North 11th street where her mother ran a boarding house after the death of her father. Sandra graduated from Baton Rouge High school in 1955 then went on to marry the love of her life, Leonard Smith, February 15, 1958. They were married almost 51 years before Leonard went to his Heavenly home in 2008. She leaves behind her two loving daughters and son in law, Kim Renee Smith, Terri Smith Courtney and Bill Courtney. She also leaves behind her greatest loves and joys of her life, oldest grandson Dustin Owen Courtney, wife Lindsey Buhler Courtney, and great grandchildren, Amelia Kate, Henry Owen and Molly Alice Courtney, youngest grandson Eric Scott Courtney and his son Camden Lee Courtney, and only granddaughter Kelli Rachel Courtney Castilaw, her husband Brandon Castilaw and their 3 children, Emmie Rose, Isla Grace and Ethan James Castilaw. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Joseph Bello and Clelia David Bello, both from Point Coupee Parish, and her sister Gloria B. Lee. Sandra loved her family BIG. She was known to pack up the grandkids and take them to Disney World or Astro World. Never one to sit still and she longed for the next great traveling adventure. She never missed a ballgame, function or birthday party and she was always the biggest cheerleader for her family. For many years, across many ballfields, people in Denham Springs heard "C'Mon, pilet that ball!" whenever a family member was on the field. Hundreds of people met and loved "MawMaw" through her grandchildren's sports. She loved softball and coached many years for the church softball team and then at PARDS when granddaughter Kelli played. Sandra and Leonard spent many days fishing and camping together instilling a love for the great outdoors in their children and grandchildren. Sandra was larger than life and the center of attention no matter where she went. She never met a stranger. She was always ready to lend a helping hand and in the later years she volunteered at The Clothes Closet at Hebron Baptist Church. She took great joy in finding the right clothing for her clients. Sandra was a member of Abundant Life Church in Denham Springs and she missed going to services since the COVID pandemic. She invited everyone she met to come to church with her. She literally had a heart of gold that extended to not only people but to her beloved dogs. She had many special dogs over the years and the two fur babies she leaves behind are Lucy and Sassy. Kim will continue to love and care for these two little ladies. "Momma and MawMaw you will be greatly missed and forever loved." Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.