Sandra Ann Navarre died on November 29, 2020 at age 78, surrounded by her loved ones at The Hospice of Baton Rouge's Butterfly Wing. Sandra was born on September 23, 1942 in Annapolis, Maryland and was a resident of Baton Rouge. She was a graduate of Redemptorist High School (1960) and LSU. She retired as a teacher with the East Baton Rouge Public School System. Sandra loved traveling and dancing at the VFW with her special friend Jim Jeansonne. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. She was preceded in death by her parents, Noland and Blanche Navarre. Sandra is survived by her daughter Kristie Huckaby (Jeff) and son Brent Perez (Pearl); grandchildren Jordan, Jeremy, Brenna and Lexi; great-grandchildren Kyndall, Madisyn, Lilah and Sloan; numerous nieces and nephews; her loving sisters, Janice Hurst, Phyllis Breen and Lynette Shaffett; and her faithful companion Cosmo. Sandra will be truly missed. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, La on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm with a memorial service to follow. Please visit www.greenoaksfunerals.com
