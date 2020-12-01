1/1
Sandra Ann Navarre
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Ann Navarre died on November 29, 2020 at age 78, surrounded by her loved ones at The Hospice of Baton Rouge's Butterfly Wing. Sandra was born on September 23, 1942 in Annapolis, Maryland and was a resident of Baton Rouge. She was a graduate of Redemptorist High School (1960) and LSU. She retired as a teacher with the East Baton Rouge Public School System. Sandra loved traveling and dancing at the VFW with her special friend Jim Jeansonne. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. She was preceded in death by her parents, Noland and Blanche Navarre. Sandra is survived by her daughter Kristie Huckaby (Jeff) and son Brent Perez (Pearl); grandchildren Jordan, Jeremy, Brenna and Lexi; great-grandchildren Kyndall, Madisyn, Lilah and Sloan; numerous nieces and nephews; her loving sisters, Janice Hurst, Phyllis Breen and Lynette Shaffett; and her faithful companion Cosmo. Sandra will be truly missed. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, La on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm with a memorial service to follow. Please visit www.greenoaksfunerals.com to leave condolences to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved