Sandra Cole Starkey, a native of Central, LA and resident of Springfield, LA, passed away on December 18, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA at the age of 78. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Bud) Starkey; parents, Murl and Minnie (Sally) Cole; and stepson, Steve Starkey. She is survived by a son, David Starkey; sisters, Dianne Guidry and Christine Lambert; brothers, Jimmie and Larry Cole; stepsons, Stan and Blake Starkey; and numerous relatives and friends. She was a lifelong resident of LA except for the 5 years she spent in Arlington, VA. She thoroughly enjoyed life both before and after suffering from Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma about 25 years ago. By the grace of God she survived that ordeal and returned to an active life, enjoying her church activities, family, friends, and travel. Visitation will be held at Blackwater United Methodist Church on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Internment will immediately follow in the Blackwater United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family would like to send a special thanks to Dr. Ruben Fabrega and the Oschner Oncology staff, wonderful Lizard Creek neighbors, Trey and Christy Sanders, and Kenny and Donna Smith. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Blackwater United Methodist Church.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019