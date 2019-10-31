Sandra D. "Mikkie" Hawkins entered into eternal rest at her home in Zachary, Louisiana on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 6:00 am. She a 44 year old native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Johnny Turner; interment at Olive Grove Cemetery, Lindsey, Louisiana. Survivors include her children, Devon, Dinesha and Dequincy Hawkins; parents, Eddie, Sr. and Betty Hawkins; sibling, Eddie, Jr., Angela and Pamela Hawkins; host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles other relatives and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019