Sandra D. 'Mikkie' Hawkins

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra D. 'Mikkie' Hawkins.
Service Information
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-3802
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sandra D. "Mikkie" Hawkins entered into eternal rest at her home in Zachary, Louisiana on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 6:00 am. She a 44 year old native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Johnny Turner; interment at Olive Grove Cemetery, Lindsey, Louisiana. Survivors include her children, Devon, Dinesha and Dequincy Hawkins; parents, Eddie, Sr. and Betty Hawkins; sibling, Eddie, Jr., Angela and Pamela Hawkins; host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles other relatives and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.