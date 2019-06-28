Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Faye Coleman Avery. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-272-9950 Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra Faye Coleman Avery, a native of Tyler, Minnesota and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on June 26, 2019 at the age of 72 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Sandra was born the third child to Waldo and Darline Lien who were both ecstatic to add a precious girl to their growing family. She grew up in Southern Minnesota and lived in Missouri and Kansas for many years. She happily settled in Baton Rouge with Scott Avery and the two have enjoyed a beautiful life together for the past 21 years. After arriving in Baton Rouge, she was employed by several agencies within the State of Louisiana as an Accounting Specialist II. She retired from the Secretary of State Department. She enjoyed collecting stamps, bird watching, cooking (which she did so well), and enjoying her family and friends. She loved art, color, music, and life in general. She is and always will be loved and greatly missed by everyone whose lives she touched. She is survived by her husband, Wayne Scott Avery; son, Brent Schechter; stepchildren, Barbara VanLieu and husband Lynwood Alberes, and Deena Clark and husband Larry; brother, David Schroer; sister, Brenda Cruz and husband Samuel; grandchildren, Lauren Schechter and Blake Schechter; step-granddaughters, Jennifer VanLieu, Patricia VanLieu, Sara Perkins, and Caroline Clark; step-great-grandchildren, Cornelius Kuhn, Olivia Perkins, and Levi Perkins; brother-in-law, Dr. Robert Avery, and sisters-in-law, Mary Alice Avery and Ardyth Wygant; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Waldo Emerson Lien and Darline Gloria Thompson Lien; son, Yale Schechter; and brothers, Gene Lien and Terry Lien. As per her wishes, there will be no services. The family would like to thank Cardinal Hospice for the care that they provided. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 28 to June 30, 2019

